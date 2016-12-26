Irfan Pathan Names Son Imran Khan Pathan

Photo Credit: Reuters
New Delhi: India discard Irfan Pathan has named his baby boy Imran Khan Pathan.
Irfan was blessed with a boy on December 19 and he named his child on Christmas Day. Irfan married Safa Baig, a model from Jeddah, in February and the wedding ceremony took place in Mecca.
This name is close to our hearts n family....The name is IMRAN:) #Imrankhanpathan @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/MbgKQMozDe
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 25, 2016
It is believed that the reason behind Irfan naming his son Imran is a tribute to Pakistan great Imran Khan.
Considered one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the gentleman’s game, Imran was instrumental in leading Pakistan to their maiden and only World Cup victory in 1992.
Irfan had earned a lot of praise from Imran when the Indian team toured Pakistan back in 2006 and won hearts with his thrilling bowling performances. He even took a hat-trick in the Karachi Test and Imran was quick to call him a future talent.