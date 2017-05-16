Irfan, Yusuf inaugurate Cricket Academy of Pathans

(BCCI Photo)

Lunawada: Pathan brothers -- Irfan and Yusuf have launched Cricket Academy of Pathan (CAP), their fourth academy here to provide quality coaching and contribute in the development of the sport in the country.

The Pathan brothers plan to launch CAP in five more cities in India in the next couple of months and also intends to have around 20 academies across the country by this year.



CAP director Irfan pathan said: "India today, has no dearth of talent, it's just that they need to be mentored, trained and guided in the right direction. We at CAP will ensure new standards for coaching and development of cricket in India."



Irfan said: "Many a times, a talent is lost out due to improper guidance or the coaches' inability to gauge these important aspects and guide them accordingly. We at CAP will ensure each child gets the required attention."

First Published: May 16, 2017, 1:10 PM IST