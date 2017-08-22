Irfan & Yusuf Pathan to Train Two J&K Youngsters

Danish Qadeer (18 years) and Shahrukh Husssein (20 years) were selected in the trials conducted by the Indian Army in Kupwara district.
"Kids were selected by the Indian army for which they had conducted trials at Kupwara district of J&K. Out of 100 cricket enthusiasts, two were selected by the Indian Army for training under CAP," Irfan said.
When asked about the youngsters' future, Irfan said: "These kids have just enrolled in the academy. They would be going through the preliminary module of CAP and after completing the preliminary module they would advance to the other levels of CAP modules."
Irfan also praised the Army for the move and said they will always support and promote the game.
"We are always there to support and promote cricket. It is a very noble move by the Indian Army to support these kids," he said.
First Published: August 22, 2017, 2:25 PM IST