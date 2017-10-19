Ish Sodhi Replaces Injured Todd Astle for India ODIs

Sodhi was initially just the part of Kiwi T20I squad, and Astle was preferred for the ODIs, due to the latters superlative form for New Zealand A side. According to an New Zealand Cricket release, a scan confirmed Astle had suffered a tear to his right side, which would rule him out for around three weeks.
"Todd was really impressive in the recent New Zealand A tour over here and had done everything he possibly could to get himself ready for this series," said coach Mike Hesson.
"He deserved this opportunity and everyone in the team is certainly feeling for Todd. He'll return to New Zealand and get himself ready for a big summer."
First Published: October 19, 2017, 9:41 AM IST