Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ish Sodhi Replaces Injured Todd Astle for India ODIs

Cricketnext | Updated: October 19, 2017, 9:41 AM IST
Ish Sodhi Replaces Injured Todd Astle for India ODIs

File image of Ish Sodhi. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been named as a replaced for counterpart Todd Astle for the upcoming ODI series against India. Astle suffered a groin injury, during a warm-up game against the Board President XI at the Brabourne Stadium.

Sodhi was initially just the part of Kiwi T20I squad, and Astle was preferred for the ODIs, due to the latters superlative form for New Zealand A side. According to an New Zealand Cricket release, a scan confirmed Astle had suffered a tear to his right side, which would rule him out for around three weeks.

"Todd was really impressive in the recent New Zealand A tour over here and had done everything he possibly could to get himself ready for this series," said coach Mike Hesson.

"He deserved this opportunity and everyone in the team is certainly feeling for Todd. He'll return to New Zealand and get himself ready for a big summer."


Ind vs Nzl 2017India vs New Zealand 2017ish sodhiTodd Astle
First Published: October 19, 2017, 9:41 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking