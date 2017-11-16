Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ishant Sharma Released From India Squad; to Join Delhi Ranji Team

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 16, 2017, 7:56 PM IST
File image of Ishant Sharma. (Photo Credit: AP)

Veteran paceman Ishant Sharma has been released from the Indian squad after he was not selected in the playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens. He will now be able to represent Delhi in their Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra.

Ishant, who has been named in the 15-member Indian squad for the first two Test matches against Sri Lanka, played his last Test match against Australia in March earlier this year.

The Delhi paceman's availability could be a shot in the arm for the Delhi team, who drew their last match against Karnataka but managed to get only 1 point from the encounter after conceding a first innings lead.

Ishant has picked up 15 wickets from three matches in the Ranji Trophy this season so far. His international career though seems to be in the twilight zone with a battery of young pacers proving to be more effective.

Ishant Sharma has so far picked up 218 wickets in 77 Test matches at an average of 36.93. His most memorable performance was against England at Lord's in 2014. His figures 7/74 in the second innings gave the Indians a famous win against England.

The Delhi paceman will rejoin the national side for the second Test in Nagpur which will start on November 24.
First Published: November 16, 2017, 7:56 PM IST

