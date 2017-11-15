Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Issue SGM Notice by November 16, COA Instructs CK Khanna

PTI | Updated: November 15, 2017, 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) has directed BCCI acting president CK Khanna to issue a notice for Special General Meeting. The COA headed by Vinod Rai sent an e-mail to Khanna on Tuesday, November 14, giving him a 48-hour deadline to announce the date of the SGM.

Khanna admitted having received the notification from the COA and said that he will be announcing the date of the SGM in the stipulated time-frame. "I have received the COA mail with an instruction to announce the date of the SGM, latest by November 16. I am discussing with my colleagues. We also need to decide the list of agenda of the SGM. Normally, you need a 10-day window to call a SGM," Khanna told PTI.

It is expected that the new constitution of the BCCI with incorporation of all Lodha reforms will come up for discussion. The revised domestic payment structure is also expected to come up for discussion at the meeting.
