It is Harder to Make International Comeback, Says Dinesh Karthik

Karthik, though has never had a consistent run in the Indian team, and his success' have been short-lived on the international stage. “It is always harder to make an international comeback than play for the first time. When you are part of the playing XI after a long time, you have to fight a lot of mental pressure to prove yourself,” Dinesh Karthik told Hindustan Times.
A lot of consistent performances in the domestic circuit have put him on the brink of a longer run with the Indian team, and he feels, the New Zealand series has made him calmer. “I feel I am in a good position right now. I got my chances (against New Zealand) and I am happy to spend good time in the middle and score runs,” says Karthik, who led Tamil Nadu to Vijay Hazare Trophy win in 2016-17 with a century in final.
‘Prepared for any role’
With no fixed middle-order in the team, and given Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav's inconsistent run, it could be good news for Karthik. The wicket-keeper batsman believes that he can fit into any role, given the needs and demands of the team.
“Right now the coach (Ravi Shashtri) and captain (Virat Kohli) are doing a great job. The team has been on a winning run and it’s great. For me, I would want to contribute in whatever role is given to me. “I am not in a position to decide about my role. But I am ready to play my part in all three areas.”
The Tamil Nadu lad expressed his pleasure over good fielding by the Indians. “This team is one of the strongest simply because of the batting depth. Also, I was surprised with the way we were better than New Zealand in fielding.
“They are top fielders and we did better than them, which is quite an achievement. To stop those extra 10 to 15 runs is crucial in deciding games.” “Credit should be given to R Sridhar (fielding coach). I think if this team plays to its potential, it can pretty much achieve anything.”
First Published: November 10, 2017, 11:34 AM IST