It Was My Father's Dream to Make Me a Cricketer: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh. (AP Photo)
Mumbai: India's veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh says it was his late father Sardar Sardev Singh's dream to see him become a cricketer.
Harbhajan will next be seen in the upcoming episode of popular singing reality show "The Voice India Season 2". He will be cheering for 19-year-old contestant Farhan Sabir.
Finding similarities with Farhan's situation in life, Harbhajan also remembered his days of struggle.
"Farhan is a fabulous singer and I literally got goosebumps when he was performing on stage. Farhan and my story is somewhat similar and that got me even more connected to him," Harbhajan said in a statement.
"I too lost my father at a young age and it was his dream that I should be a cricketer. If his parents prayers and good wishes stay with him he will definitely make his mark in the singing industry," he added.
The episode of "The Voice India Season 2" featuring Harbhajan will be aired on Sunday on &TV.