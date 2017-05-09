Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Jackie Grant - The Man Who Led Windies to First Series Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 9, 2017, 5:59 PM IST

Jackie Grant. (Getty Images)

On May 9, exactly 82 years to this day, legendary Jackie Grant was born who led West Indies to their first ever Test series victory.

West Indies won their first ever Test series in 1935 when they defeated a Bob Wyatt-led England side 2-1.

West indies lost the first Test at Bridgetown by 4 wickets, but made a solid comeback in the second Test at Port of Spain.

The Caribbeans outclassed England by 217 runs before playing a draw in the third Test at Georgetown.

The fourth and deciding Test proved as an one-sided affair as West Indies crushed England by an innings and 161 runs to lift the trophy.

A Cambridge University student, Grant, was a gutsy batsman and a magnificent fielder.

Making his debut in 1930 against Australia at Adelaide, he scored an unbeaten 53 and 71. The right-handed batsman Grant scored 413 runs in his 12-Test career.

First Test series winFrom The ArchivesJackie Granttest cricketWest IndiesWest Indies Test series victoryWest Indies Test victories
First Published: May 9, 2017, 5:58 PM IST

