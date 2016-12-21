Ravindra Jadeja Joins Ashwin At the Top of ICC Test Rankings

Ravindra Jadeja (left) has joined Ravichandran Ashwin at the top of the ICC Test Rankings. (Photo credit: Reuters)
Dubai: India’s left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s maiden 10-wicket match haul against England in Chennai on Tuesday has propelled him to second position behind teammate and India’s star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Jadeja’s performance has earned him 66 points and brought him within eight points of Ashwin. This is just the second time when the top two spots in the ICC Rankings for Test bowlers have been occupied by Indians.
The first time that this feat was achieved was way back in 1974 when left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and leg-spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar were ranked one and two.
Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc is another one to rise in the rankings as he has moved up two slots to a career-best sixth position after taking seven wickets in the first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane, which his team won by 39 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Pakistan’s Younus Khan has moved up one place to eighth position, Azhar Ali has gained one slot to reach 16th rank, while Asad Shafiq has moved up five places to 20th rank after scoring two and 137 in Brisbane. Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has reached a career-best 18th rank after knocks of four and 74.