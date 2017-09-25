Jadeja's Obscure Photo Goes Viral

Cricketnext | Updated: September 25, 2017, 10:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja might have been ignored for the ongoing India-Australia series for various reasons, but the flamboyant all-rounder is surely grabbing eyeballs off the field. The left-hander posted a picture online, that read, "Had a really great "Night Out" last night, according to my police report.#rajputboy." Jadeja has been sitting out of the ODI squad ever since the Sri Lanka series, only to be included in the squad after Axar Patel got injured.
A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on
As Patel is fit to play again, he has replaced his state mate in the original squad once more. Ravindra Jadeja last played for India in a Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo where he picked up a total of 7 wickets in the match including a fifer and also scored 70 runs in first innings. As far as this series is concerned, India has not missed Jadeja's services, as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been doing a great job for the side, picking up 13 wickets in three games. India has an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.