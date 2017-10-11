Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: October 11, 2017, 2:09 PM IST
Jason Behrendoff Cracks Up at Comparison With John Cena

A file photo Jason Behrendoff . (Twitter/ Jason Behrendoff.)

New Delhi: It was a below-par performance by India at the second T20I against Australia at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, where India lost by 8-wickets. It was the newbie pacer Jason Behrendoff, who wrecked havoc on the batting line-up, and picked up four top-order wickets to rattle India.

But it wasn't just his fiery spell on Tuesday that the fans noticed, but also his uncanny resemblance to WWE Superstar John Cena. Right after the match got over, fans took to social media, comparing the duo. In fact the 27-year-old was asked a question regarding the same, at the post-match press conference.

“He’s a fair bit bigger than I am,” Behrendorff said after having a hearty laugh. “I’ll take it,” he added.




All-in-all it was a night worth remembering for Jason, as he cleaned-up Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Manish Pnadey, and set up only the second victory for Australia in the ongoing tour.

"An unbelievable feeling to be honest. Ranchi was almost nearly not getting on at all, to get one over was great to get out there but to bowl four overs tonight to take four wickets but mainly to get a win, to get the boys back up and about after a pretty tough time in the one-dayers, it's very special," said Behrendorff.

"I was really happy with that. A few ones that I got hit to the boundary probably were not obviously where I needed to be bowling. But obviously to get the ball up there, swing the ball, hit guys on the pads and nick blokes off those are the things we talk about in our meetings to get the balls in those areas especially up front so I was very happy with that."

First Published: October 11, 2017, 2:06 PM IST

