Jason Behrendoff Cracks Up at Comparison With John Cena

But it wasn't just his fiery spell on Tuesday that the fans noticed, but also his uncanny resemblance to WWE Superstar John Cena. Right after the match got over, fans took to social media, comparing the duo. In fact the 27-year-old was asked a question regarding the same, at the post-match press conference.
“He’s a fair bit bigger than I am,” Behrendorff said after having a hearty laugh. “I’ll take it,” he added.
Fair to say @JDorff5 didn't expect this question after his four-wicket haul against India! pic.twitter.com/cwTbkx0Kfj— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) October 10, 2017
All-in-all it was a night worth remembering for Jason, as he cleaned-up Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Manish Pnadey, and set up only the second victory for Australia in the ongoing tour.
"An unbelievable feeling to be honest. Ranchi was almost nearly not getting on at all, to get one over was great to get out there but to bowl four overs tonight to take four wickets but mainly to get a win, to get the boys back up and about after a pretty tough time in the one-dayers, it's very special," said Behrendorff.
"I was really happy with that. A few ones that I got hit to the boundary probably were not obviously where I needed to be bowling. But obviously to get the ball up there, swing the ball, hit guys on the pads and nick blokes off those are the things we talk about in our meetings to get the balls in those areas especially up front so I was very happy with that."
First Published: October 11, 2017, 2:06 PM IST