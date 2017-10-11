Jason Behrendorff — The Man Who Tormented Virat Kohli & Co

Add to that the fact that skipper Steven Smith was back home after sustaining a shoulder injury and stand-in captain David Warner was left looking for some much needed inspiration. That tonic was provided by a young left-arm paceman by the name of Jason Behrendorff.
The rookie speedster broke the back of India's batting in the very first over of the match as he first trapped Rohit Sharma in front of the wicket with a perfect in-swinger and then managed to induce an inside edge off skipper Virat Kohli's bat and caught the ball himself when it ricocheted off the thigh guard.
These two wickets in the very first over energised the Aussies and they never looked back. He then removed Manish Pandey with a delivery that held its line outside the off stump and also sent back the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan. His figures of 4/21 were instrumental in setting up Australia's series levelling victory.
Behrendorff had earlier made it clear during the pre-match press conference of the first T20I in Ranchi that he will be looking to impress Indian Premier League franchises with his performance in this series.
"It will be huge. Everyone wants to play in the IPL. Every guy you play alongside in Big Bash League, who has done it or aspires to do it, speaks how great a competition IPL is, how much fun they have had, large number of people, who come to watch matches. It's an experience, I would love to have," said Behrendorff, who plays in the Big Bash for Perth Scorchers.
He might be making his international debut in this series but the paceman is a veteran of 40 T20 matches, in which he has picked up an impressive haul of 57 wickets at a strike rate of 15.4.
Born in Camden, New South Wales in April 1990, Behrendorff made his first-class debut for Western Australia in 2011. The paceman has picked up a whopping 123 wickets in just 29 first-class matches at an average of 22.92, but hasn't yet managed to make it to the Australian team in either Tests or one-day internationals due to the vast amount of fast bowling talent that exists in the country.
With James Pattinson ruled out of the Ashes due to lower back stress fracture, Behrendorff is also a candidate for an Ashes call-up.
