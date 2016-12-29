Jason Gillespie Named Australia T20 Assistant Coach

File Image of Jason Gillespie. (Getty Images)
Sydney: Former Test fast bowler Jason Gillespie was Thursday appointed as Australia assistant coach for the three Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka in February.
Cricket Australia said Gillespie will work with Justin Langer, who was confirmed as coach for the series earlier this month.
Apart from his work with the Adelaide Strikers in the T20 Big Bash League, Gillespie spent five successful years as head coach of English county Yorkshire.
“I’m just buzzing to get this role. It really is an exciting opportunity and I’m humbled to be thought of by Cricket Australia in this regard," Gillespie said.
Gillespie took 259 wickets in 71 Tests as well as 142 wickets in 97 ODIs.
The T20s between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 17, Geelong on February 19 and the Adelaide Oval on February 22.
