Jasprit Bumrah: 5 Best Limited Overs Performances for India

Bumrah said that it was his eagerness to learn new things which helped him perform well on his first tour to Sri Lanka.
"As a bowler you have to learn new things, this is my first time in Sri Lanka, I asked questions to seniors who have played here. I look to learn new things. Prepartion plays an important part for me and it has always been the case throughout my career."
Cricketnext analayses 5 of the best bowling performances in India shirt from Jasprit Bumrah.
1. 5/27 vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele
These were Bumrah's best bowling figures and also his maiden 5-wicket haul as he ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up with comfortable ease. Bumrah was feisty and was bowling at pace as the Sri Lankan batsman struggled to get him away. Three of the five batsmen dismissed were top order batsmen, including in-form Dickwella and Thirimanne. Bumrah bowled with pace and got the most out of the pitch which was assisting the seamers a bit. He got the ball to move around as well as he shared the new ball with Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.
2.4/43 vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele
Again, the same opponents and the same venue, Bumrah shined again with the ball, taking 4 wickets to break the back of the Sri Lankan batting. He bowled two maidens as the Sri Lankan bowlers struggled to get him away. The pitch wasn't as assistive to the pacers, and Bumrah used the variation, especially the slower ball to perfection to take his wickets. Again, he got the set batsman dismissed in the form of Kapugedera, Siriwardena and Dickwella just when they looked set for a big one.
3.3/35 vs New Zealand at Delhi
This time Bumrah's effort came in a losing cause against a strong Kiwis side. But the youngster played his part, as India restricted New Zealand to 242. Bumrah at this time was used as an effective death over bowler, and he fulfilled his role as he took wickets of Devcich, Southee and Henry on a rather placid Delhi track. Bumrah's three wickets hauled New Zealand's momentum who looked set for a big total.
4. 3/23 vs Australia at Adelaide
Bumrah announced his arrival at the international stage with a stupendous performance against the might Australia at Adelaide. The batsmen had done their part as India posted a huge total of 188, batting first. But on a rather flat track, a good start would have kept Australia in the game. However, Bumrah dismissed danger man David Warner early as Australia never had a chance to come back into the game. He then also got the better off James Faulkner and Cameron Boyce.
5. 3/14 vs England at Bangalore
Again, the batsman had done the trick for India, as they posted 202 with Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni scoring the bulk of the runs. But Bangalore is known to be a chasing ground, as the flat surface and short dimensions offer the perfect opportunity for big hitting batsman, again England were cruising at one stage, with the score 119/3. Bumrah then came in and took three wickets, which included dangerous finisher Jason Buttler for a 0.
First Published: August 28, 2017, 12:22 PM IST