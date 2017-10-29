India vs New Zealand 2017: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Hosts to 6-run Win; Virat Kohli & Co Take Series 2-1

With this thrilling win, the hosts won the series 2-1 and New Zealand's wait for their maiden ODI series win in India continues. Also, India continued their glorious form as this is their seventh consecutive bilateral series win at home.
Chasing a huge target of 338 to clinch the series, the visitors got off to the perfect start that they could have dreamt for. Opener Colin Munro picked up 19 runs from the first over of the innings and that really set the tone for this big chase.
Munro, along with Martin Gutill, took the attack to the Indian bowlers and the duo notched up a 44-run partnership in just five overs. India finally got the first breakthrough of the day when Guptill was dismissed by Bumrah for just 10 runs. Also, by picking this wicket, Bumrah became the second fastest Indian to pick up 50 wickets (28 ODI).
Colin Munro and skipper Kane Williamson then steadied the ship and put on a sensational partnership for the third wicket. Munro played the role of the aggressor in this partnership as Williamson was happy to keep the scoreboard ticking by taking singles and doubles, with an occasional boundary here and there.
The duo helped the visitors cross the 100-run mark and Munro was the first to reach his fifty. Few overs later, Williamson too notched up his 32nd ODI fifty and at this point, Kiwis were going along nicely.
The duo brought up their 100-run stand in the 24th over and in the same over, the Kiwis also crossed the 150-run mark. But in the next over, Yuzvendra Chahal was finally rewarded for his great bowling as he removed Munro (75) to break this crucial stand, as far as the hosts were concerned.
Williamson soon followed suit when he top-edged a Chahal delivery and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni took an easy catch. India were in full control of the match at this point as New Zealand had two batsmen at the crease and they still needed to chase 165+ in 21 overs.
But Ross Taylor and Tom Latham had other ideas as they put on a stunning partnership to put the pressure back on the hosts. The duo put on 79 runs for the fourth wicket and memories of Wankhede must be have crossed the minds of every Indian player, when these two were in the middle.
However, Kohli brought back Bumrah and the decision worked wonders and he got rid of Taylor (39). But Taylor's dismissal didn't deter Latham who brought up yet another half-century to keep his rich vein of form going.
Latham then stitched a 59-run stand with Henry Nicholls to help the visitors get closer to the target. Bhuvi was reintroduced into the attack in the 46th over and at this point the visitors were in the drivers seat as they needed 35 off 24 deliveries, with two set batsmen at the crease and six wickets to go.
But Bhuvi didn't let the pressure get to him as he got the wicket of Nicholls on the penultimate ball of the over. That shifted the momentum in India's favour as in the next over, pressure got the better of Latham and he got himself run-out for 65.
In the last two overs, New Zealand needed 25 runs and they got off to the best start in the penultimate over as Santner hit Bhuvi for a huge six on the second ball. In the last over, the Kiwis needed 15 to win but Bumrah bowled a magnificent over where he gave away just 8 runs. Also, he got rid of Santner on the fourth ball of the over and with that ended any chance of a Kiwi win.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli slammed hundreds to fire India to 337/6 in the series decider. The duo also became the first ever pair to complete four double hundred partnerships in ODIs.
Their spectacular showing helped India comfortably beat the previous highest score at Green Park (SA: 303/5 vs India in 2015). After Shikhar Dhawan departed early, Rohit and Kohli smashed the hapless New Zealand bowling line-up, enroute their 230-run stand off 211 balls.
The signs were ominous for the opposition when Rohit easily picked pacer Adam Milne for a huge six over mid-wicket. He gave the same treatment to left-arm spinner Santner in his first over, collecting two boundaries with a cut and sweep before getting to his 50 off 52 balls.
Without taking much risk, the pair managed to get an odd boundary in the middle overs and by the time Rohit got to his 15th ODI hundred in 33rd over, India were cruising at 183 for one.
Rohit was finding the fence more frequently than Kohli as he hammered 18 fours and two huge sixes. The two batsmen changed gears in the 36th over and the bowler at the receiving end this time was pacer Trent Boult, who leaked 17 runs in that over, including four fours.
The next over saw them picking three fours off Grandhomme with the last one getting Kohli past the 9000-run mark in ODIs, making him the sixth Indian to do so and fastest to get there overall.
Rohit finally fell in the 42nd over but Kohli continued the onslaught as he slammed his 32nd hundred and his second of the series. Kohli's innings included nine fours and six. Hardik Pandya came out to bat at four ahead of Dinesh Karthik but fell cheaply. The next man, MS Dhoni, smashed three boundaries before getting caught at short third-man.
Kedar Jadhav hit few lusty blows right at the end to help India post a total of 337/6 in 50 overs.
India vs new ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2017jasprit bumrahKane Williamsonrohit sharmavirat kohliyuzvendra chahal
First Published: October 29, 2017, 10:18 PM IST