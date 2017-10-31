Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Jasprit Bumrah is Top T20 Bowler in ICC Rankings

PTI | Updated: October 31, 2017, 2:33 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Getty Images)

Dubai: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah climbed to the number one spot in the latest ICC T20 rankings while his fifth-ranked team could go as high as second if it beats New Zealand in the three-match series beginning here on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who attained a career-best third position in the ODI rankings on Monday, has regained the T20 top spot after Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim slipped one place. India captain Virat Kohli, who on Monday edged AB de Villiers to claim the top ranking in ODIs, also goes into the New Zealand series as the top-ranked batsman in the shortest format.

In the team rankings, India will do Pakistan a huge favour if they defeat New Zealand in the upcoming series, as such a result will see their arch rivals top the standings.

New Zealand are the top-ranked side in the shortest format with 125 points but Pakistan have closed in to within one point after securing a 3-0 win in the series against Sri Lanka that culminated in Lahore on Sunday.

India are placed fifth at 116 points and can at best go to second position with a 3-0 win over New Zealand which will take them to 122 points.

Pakistan will reach the top rank with their tally of 124 points in such a scenario with New Zealand slipping to 114 points and fifth position.

Even a 2-1 series win for India will be enough for Pakistan to move to the top with New Zealand slipping to 121 points.
First Published: October 31, 2017, 2:26 PM IST

