Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Jasprit Bumrah Wishes He Was as Charismatic as Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 14, 2017, 11:03 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah Wishes He Was as Charismatic as Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Jasprit Bumrah. (AP Image)

New Delhi: While Jasprit Bumrah is one of India’s finest death bowlers and skipper Virat Kohli’s go-to-man in the death overs, the pacer rues the fact that he lack the charisma that someone like football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has. In fact, Bumrah seems to be a huge fan of the Manchester United star as he keenly follows the footballer and his classic quotes.

Taking to Instagram, Bumrah posted a photo from his workout session which read: “"Lions dont compare themselves with humans "- zlatan ibrahimovic. Classic zlatan quote wish i had the same charisma which he has. #zlatanfan #fitness #hardwork.”



The Indian boys are enjoying a well-deserved break after thrashing Sri Lanka in the 5-match ODI and one-off T20I series. They will get back on the ground come Sunday as they now take on the mighty Australians in 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Bumrah has turned out to be one of the stars in the bowling department with his consistent effort.

He had a rather disappointing Champions Trophy by his high standards but the youngster has shown his grit with the performances against Sri Lanka. Bumrah’s bowling performance was extraordinary in the series, picking up a wicket every 15 balls. His tally of 15 wickets is the most he has managed in any ODI series so far.

Bumrah's average was also a sensational 11.26 in this series. The pacer also became the first ever fast bowler to claim 15 wickets in a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.

Javagal Srinath holds the record for most wickets in a bilateral ODI series for India, when he took 18 wickets in 7 matches against New Zealand in the 2002-03 tour.
David Warnerind vs aus 2017jasprit bumrahMS DhoniOff The Fieldsteve smithvirat kohlizlatan ibrahimovicZlatan Ibrahimovic QuotesZlatan Quotes
First Published: September 14, 2017, 11:03 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking