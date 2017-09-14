Jasprit Bumrah Wishes He Was as Charismatic as Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Taking to Instagram, Bumrah posted a photo from his workout session which read: “"Lions dont compare themselves with humans "- zlatan ibrahimovic. Classic zlatan quote wish i had the same charisma which he has. #zlatanfan #fitness #hardwork.”
The Indian boys are enjoying a well-deserved break after thrashing Sri Lanka in the 5-match ODI and one-off T20I series. They will get back on the ground come Sunday as they now take on the mighty Australians in 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Bumrah has turned out to be one of the stars in the bowling department with his consistent effort.
He had a rather disappointing Champions Trophy by his high standards but the youngster has shown his grit with the performances against Sri Lanka. Bumrah’s bowling performance was extraordinary in the series, picking up a wicket every 15 balls. His tally of 15 wickets is the most he has managed in any ODI series so far.
Bumrah's average was also a sensational 11.26 in this series. The pacer also became the first ever fast bowler to claim 15 wickets in a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.
Javagal Srinath holds the record for most wickets in a bilateral ODI series for India, when he took 18 wickets in 7 matches against New Zealand in the 2002-03 tour.
First Published: September 14, 2017, 11:03 AM IST