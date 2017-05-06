Jaydev Unadkat Picks Third Hat-Trick of IPL 10, Finishes With 5 Wickets

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Hat-trick hero Jaydev Unadkat pulled a rabbit out off the hat in the last over as Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in an Indian Premier League match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Unadkat bowled a special last over, where he picked up three wickets and didn't give away a single run as Pune became the first side to defeat Hyderabad at home this season. Unadkat's five-star display is also his best IPL figures ever and in the process, he also reached 100 wickets in the cash rich-league.

Before his last over heroics, Unadkat had already dismissed Yuvraj Singh (47) and Naman Ojha (9) in the 18th over to tip the scales in the favour of RPS.

SRH needed 13 runs to win in the final over with Rashid Khan and Bipul Sharma at the crease, with four wickets left. This is how Unadkat bowled the last over that helped RPS snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat -

1st ball: Unadkat started the over with a slower delivery outside the off-stump and Bipul tried to slog it and missed the ball completely.

2nd ball: Another slower ball from Unadkat and this time Bipul made contact with the ball but gave an easy catch to Ben Stokes who was fielding at mid-wicket.

3rd ball: Rashid Khan tried to hit the ball out of the park but it took a top-edge and Unadkat took the catch himself sent back the Afghan star.

4th ball: Unadkat bowled a short ball outside the off-stump and Manoj Tiwary took a simple catch in the covers. With this wicket, Unadkat became the third player in the IPL-10 to pick a hat-trick.

5th ball: Siddharth Kaul couldn't make a contact with the short ball and this became the fifth dot ball of the over.

6th ball: The last ball was the dot ball as well as Unadkat bowled the perfect over possible — hat-trick and a maiden.

Unadkat's hat-trick was the 17th hat-trick in IPL and he also became the first RPS bowler to clinch it.

The left-arm medium pacer is also only the second bowler to take two five-wicket hauls in IPL after James Faulkner.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 8:25 PM IST