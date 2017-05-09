Jhulan Goswami Becomes Leading Wicket-taker in Women's ODIs

Jhulan Goswami. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Former India women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami has become the leading wicket-taker in one-day internationals after surpassing Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick record, in the ongoing Women’s Quadrangular Series in South Africa on Tuesday.

Goswami now has 181 wickets to her name and the medium-pacer surpassed Fitzpatrick's record of 180 scalps, which the Aussie managed in 109 ODIs.

Ahead of the match against hosts South Africa, Goswami was two wickets short of the record but she put on a starring performance and ended the innings with figures of 3 for 20 in 7.3 overs.

She now has 181 wickets in 153 matches at an average of 21.76. Goswami also has two five-wicket hauls to her name in the 50-over format.

The other Indian to feature in the top-5 list is Neetu David, who picked up 141 wickets in just 97 matches during her 13-year long career with the national team.

Jhulan Goswami made her International debut way back in 2002 and since then, she has become one of the best bowlers that women's cricket had ever seen.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 6:21 PM IST