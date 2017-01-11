    Quick Links

    Jimmy Adams Appointed New West Indies Director

    AFP | Jan 11, 2017 12:31 IST| UPDATED: Jan 11, 2017 12:34 IST
    File Image of Jimmy Adams. (Getty Images)

    St. John's (Antigua and Barbuda): West Indies turned to former batsman Jimmy Adams to help rebuild the side as he was named their new director of cricket after signing a three-year deal.

    Adams played 54 Test matches for the Caribbean side and will be able to draw upon a wealth of experience as he turns his focus to overseeing the development of West Indies cricket at all levels.

    The 49-year-old returned to Jamaica after ending a five-year spell as head coach of English county side Kent last October.

    "I am very excited to be directly involved in Caribbean cricket once again, and I look forward to working with all those committed to moving the game forward in the West Indies," Adams said in a West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) statement.

    He replaces Englishman Richard Pybus who had been in the position since November 2013. However, the West Indies are still without a head coach after the departure of Phil Simmons in September, just five months after their stunning World T20 triumph.