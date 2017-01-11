Jimmy Adams Appointed New West Indies Director

File Image of Jimmy Adams. (Getty Images)
St. John's (Antigua and Barbuda): West Indies turned to former batsman Jimmy Adams to help rebuild the side as he was named their new director of cricket after signing a three-year deal.
Adams played 54 Test matches for the Caribbean side and will be able to draw upon a wealth of experience as he turns his focus to overseeing the development of West Indies cricket at all levels.
"I am very excited to be directly involved in Caribbean cricket once again, and I look forward to working with all those committed to moving the game forward in the West Indies," Adams said in a West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) statement.
He replaces Englishman Richard Pybus who had been in the position since November 2013. However, the West Indies are still without a head coach after the departure of Phil Simmons in September, just five months after their stunning World T20 triumph.