Joe Root Named New England Test Captain

Joe Root. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Swashbuckling middle-order batsman Joe Root has been named the new England Test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday.
Root was the overwhelming favourite to replace Alastair Cook, ever since the Essex opener resigned as skipper after a national record 59 matches in charge last week.
"It is a huge honour to be given the England Test captaincy," Root said in an ECB statement. "I feel privileged, humbled and very excited."
Meanwhile, all-rounder Ben Stokes was named as the new vice-captain of the England Test team.
Colin Graves, Chairman of the ECB, approved the appointments on Sunday evening following the recommendation of the selectors, under the guidance of Director of England Cricket Andrew Strauss.
Root made his Test debut in December 2012 and was named vice-captain to Alastair Cook in summer 2015.
He scored the first of his eleven Test centuries at Headingley in May 2013 and currently has a total of 4,594 Test runs at an average of 52.80, placing him third in the ICC rankings for Test batsmen.
"Joe is the right man to be our next Test captain and I’m thrilled that he has accepted the role," said Strauss.
“He has shown a number of admirable qualities in his Test career so far. Making his debut in 2012 at the age of 21 and going on to establish himself as one of the premier batsmen in all forms of the game in such a short period of time demonstrates his drive, determination, cricketing intelligence and an ability to learn that will serve him well in his new role," said Strauss, who led the English side fifty times in the longest format of the game.