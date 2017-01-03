Joe Root to Become Dad Soon, to Arrive Late for India ODIs

File Image of Joe Root (Photo Credit: Reuters)
According to reports, England's star batsman Joe Root is expected to arrive late in India for the ODI and T20 series, as he is expecting the birth of his first child.
The Three Lions are scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals and three T20Is against MS Dhoni's troops, starting from January 15 in Pune.
England are scheduled to touch down in India later this week to play two warm-up fixtures ahead of the ODI series, but it seems unlikely that Root will be part of team, reports 'The Guardian'.
Root is expected to stay back home as his partner Carrie Cotterell enters the final stage of pregnancy.
The right-handed batsman has been one of the most consistent performers for England in the all three formats for the last couple of years.
In the recently concluded Test series against India, Joe Root was the most successful England batsman, having scored 491 runs in 10 innings — only behind Indian Test captain Virat Kohli.