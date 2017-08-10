Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

John Hastings Suffers Foot Injury While Playing for Worcestershire

Reuters | Updated: August 10, 2017, 1:46 PM IST
John Hastings Suffers Foot Injury While Playing for Worcestershire

File image of John Hastings in action in training for Australia. (Getty Images)

Australia fast bowler John Hastings has sustained a stress fracture in his foot while playing for English county side Worcestershire and will return home for treatment and rehabilitation.

The 31-year-old, who played for Australia during the Champions Trophy team in June, suffered the injury during Worcestershire's four-day match against Sussex.

"We sent him for an MRI scan which shows some inflammation through the foot and some stress through a certain bone in his foot," Worcestershire Head of Medicine and Science Ben Davies said in a statement on the club's website. (www.wccc.co.uk)

"Cricket Australia have got international cricket coming up. They want John back in their care and will be hoping to get him fit and available for selection."

Australia have a limited overs tour of India scheduled for September and October before they return home for the Ashes series against England.
english countyHastingsJohn Hastingsworcestershire
First Published: August 10, 2017, 1:46 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3925 123
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking