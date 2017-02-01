Jonty Sidhu to Lead U-19 India Test Team Against England

Image Credit: Getty Images.
New Delhi: Delhi U-19 captain Jonty Sidhu will be leading an India colts squad in the two 'Youth Tests' against England in Nagpur, later this month.
The team comprises mostly of players, who have been consistent in the Cooch Behar Trophy but probably will fail to make it to the next year's U-19 One day World Cup in New Zealand next year as they would cross their age cut-off date by then.
Cooch Behar Trophy champions Bengal were rewarded with two spots in the squad as Saurabh Singh, who scored 196 in the final against Delhi and bowling all-rounder Kanishk Seth who had a score have both been included in the squad.
However both Singh and Seth are out of contention for next year's U-19 World Cup berth.
India U-19: Jonty Sidhu (Captain), Abhishek Goswami, Rohan Kunnummal, Saurabh Singh, Ravi Inder Thakur, Utkarsh Singh, Daryl Ferrario, Siddharth Akre, Lokeshwar, Mayank Markande, Sijomon Joseph, Harsh Tyagi, Rishabh Bhagat, Kanishk Seth, Vineet Panwar.