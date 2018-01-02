Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Jos Buttler's Stunning 'Ramp Shot' in BBL Has Everyone Talking

Cricketnext | Updated: January 2, 2018, 4:34 PM IST
Jos Buttler's Stunning 'Ramp Shot' in BBL Has Everyone Talking

A screen grab of Jos Buttler's ramp shot. (Twitter/ cricket.com.au)

New Delhi: Cricket is a constantly evolving sport, and right from the techniques involved, to the equipment used, all have changed a great deal. But what has changed the most is the players' mindset. The batsmen these days are not afraid of playing unorthodox shots, and come up with new shots that leave the bowlers and fielding side puzzled.

In a recent Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunders and Hobart Hurricanes, Jos Buttler played a ramp shot that left everyone amazed. This is a kind of scoop where the batsman follows the ball, and lofts it towards fine-leg. By his own admission, Buttler has mastered the shot, and keeps playing it time-to-time, at least in the shortest format of the game.

Cricket.com.au posted a video of the shot on social media. They tweeted, "The most outrageous shot of #BBL07 from @josbuttler? He talks us through his mastery of it..."




Buttler said, "It has been a huge strength in my game for a number of year, and it something I'll always keep coming back to."

In the past there have been a lot of shots like this. Probably the most famous of them all in the Dilscoop, invented by former Sri Lanka batsman Tillakratne Dilshan. As far as the Big Bash League is concerned, Perth Scorchers is on the top, winning four out of four matches.
BBLJos ButtlerRamp Shot
First Published: January 2, 2018, 4:27 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking