Jos Buttler's Stunning 'Ramp Shot' in BBL Has Everyone Talking

In a recent Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunders and Hobart Hurricanes, Jos Buttler played a ramp shot that left everyone amazed. This is a kind of scoop where the batsman follows the ball, and lofts it towards fine-leg. By his own admission, Buttler has mastered the shot, and keeps playing it time-to-time, at least in the shortest format of the game.
Cricket.com.au posted a video of the shot on social media. They tweeted, "The most outrageous shot of #BBL07 from @josbuttler? He talks us through his mastery of it..."
The most outrageous shot of #BBL07 from @josbuttler? He talks us through his mastery of it... pic.twitter.com/1StEE5bKNt— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 2, 2018
Buttler said, "It has been a huge strength in my game for a number of year, and it something I'll always keep coming back to."
In the past there have been a lot of shots like this. Probably the most famous of them all in the Dilscoop, invented by former Sri Lanka batsman Tillakratne Dilshan. As far as the Big Bash League is concerned, Perth Scorchers is on the top, winning four out of four matches.
First Published: January 2, 2018, 4:27 PM IST