Josh Dunstan Hits 40 Sixes in Innings of 307

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 16, 2017, 11:34 AM IST
Josh Dunstan (Twitter)

West Augusta B Grade batsman Josh Dunstan hit 307 in a 35-overs-a-side match against Central Stirling on Saturday in which 40 of his hits went out of the park. Dunstan’s score was an impressive 86.72 per cent of his team's total of 354 as reported by cricket.com.au.

Viv Richards holds the record for the highest percentage of runs in a completed innings. He achieved the feat when he hit an unbeaten 189 against England at Old Trafford in 1984. West Indies’ team total stood at 272/9. This meant that he had scored 69.48 per cent of his team's total.

Clearly Dunstan’s effort in South Australia is way above the Richards’ percentage. Interestingly, five of Dunstan's teammates fell without scoring, the second best score after Dunstan’s 307 was 18 not out.

Dunstan put on a 203-run for the seventh wicket with Ben Russell in which Russell’s contribution was just five.
First Published: October 16, 2017, 11:34 AM IST

