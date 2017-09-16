JP Duminy Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

"After long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and test match cricket with immediate effect," the left-hander, who scored 2,103 runs in 46 tests, said.
"It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish. Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas and also in first-class matches with the WSB Cape Cobras."
Duminy, who also bowls off-spin, made his test debut in 2008 against Australia in Perth.
"In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the WSB Cape Cobras..." he added.
Duminy had a fantastic start to his Test career in 2008 against Australia Down Under. In the Perth Test, he made 50* and helped South Africa chase down 414, the second-highest successful chase in Tests.
However, in the Melbourne Test, the left-hander showcased his class as he smashed 166 and shared a 180-run stand with Dale Steyn for the ninth wicket as South Africa registered their first-ever series win in Australia.
South Africa have a packed home summer, starting with two Tests against Bangladesh followed by ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals. Their next assignment will be four Tests, five ODIs and three proposed three Twenty20 Internationals against India in January 2018 followed by four Tests against Australia.
(With Inputs from Agencies)
First Published: September 16, 2017, 1:24 PM IST