Duminy Says he Deserved to be Dropped from South Africa Test Team

Speaking to the media ahead of South Africa Invitation XI's match against Bangladesh, Duminy said: "Walking off after Lord's. I felt a change needed to happen. I rightly deserved to be dropped. There were guys putting up their hands for places and I felt I needed a different path."
Duminy now aims to focus on playing the shorter formats and help the Proteas win the 50-over World Cup in 2019 in England. But the left-hander knows that he needs to be at the top of his game if he wishes to find a place in the team for the showpiece event.
“Every player wants to win the World Cup but we still have a long way to go. To be there, I have to keep putting in good performances. It’s good to have a long-term goal but it’s also important that we stay focused on the present and what’s in front of us,” he said.
Duminy who is leading the South African Invitation XI in a tour match against Bangladesh was also expected to captain the Cape Town Knight Riders in South Africa’s global T20 league before Cricket South Africa decided to postpone the event till 2018. And Duminy feels that it is a sad situation as the league would have helped youngsters in the country rub shoulders with the best in the business.
“It is disappointing, not just from a South African point of view but also from a global point of view. I think the manner in which it has been postponed is the most disappointing,” Duminy said.
“I’m hoping it’s not the end. I’m hoping it can recover and we can come to a consensus about the way forward.”
First Published: October 12, 2017, 1:00 PM IST