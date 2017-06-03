June 3, 1971: 'Kaptaan' Arrives on the International Stage

File image of former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan. (Getty Images)

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan was regarded as one of the greatest players every to grace the game on cricket. In a distinguished career — that spanned over 20 years — Imran achieved almost everything on the International arena.

On this day 46 years ago, the star all-rounder made his maiden bow against England in the first Test of the three match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Imran had a very average start to his career as in the first match he went wicket-less in both the innings of the Test.

The Pakistan legend got a chance to bat in the first innings and he was run out for just 5 runs. Imran then bowled 23 overs in England's first innings and gave away 36 runs without picking a single wicket.

England were forced to follow on and in the second innings, Imran bowled 5 overs and again failed to scalp a wicket.

However, Imran's career changed for the good and he went on to enjoy a glittering trophy laden career since making his bow in England.

The all-rounder played 88 Tests and 175 ODIs for Pakistan and even led Pakistan to world cup glory in 1992.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 4:19 PM IST