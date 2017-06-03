June 3, 1971: 'Kaptaan' Arrives on the International Stage

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan was regarded as one of the greatest players every to grace the game on cricket. In a distinguished career — that spanned over 20 years — Imran achieved almost everything on the International arena.
On this day 46 years ago, the star all-rounder made his maiden bow against England in the first Test of the three match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Imran had a very average start to his career as in the first match he went wicket-less in both the innings of the Test.
The Pakistan legend got a chance to bat in the first innings and he was run out for just 5 runs. Imran then bowled 23 overs in England's first innings and gave away 36 runs without picking a single wicket.
England were forced to follow on and in the second innings, Imran bowled 5 overs and again failed to scalp a wicket.
However, Imran's career changed for the good and he went on to enjoy a glittering trophy laden career since making his bow in England.
The all-rounder played 88 Tests and 175 ODIs for Pakistan and even led Pakistan to world cup glory in 1992.