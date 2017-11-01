Kapil Dev Happy With Hardik Pandya's Growth as Cricketer

Speaking to media during an event in the capital on Wednesday Kapil said, "The team management knows better. We can have views sitting outside but they know better. We all want Hardik Pandya to do better. Surely, the team management is thinking something good about him," he said.
Kapil also revealed that he never thought that Jasprit Bumrah will go onto become one of the best pacers in the world. He expressed his astonishment regarding Bumrah‘s action but he also said that the Gujarat pacer has changed the perception of one and all through his sublime show with the ball in recent times.
“When I saw Bumrah for the first time, I thought how would he play with such an awkward action. But this player has changed our thought process,” Kapil said.
"20 years ago, coaches would not even allow players with unorthodox bowling actions inside the ground. But today, we feel that players with awkward action will play for their country for long," he added.
Kapil Dev also spoke on BCCI’s reluctance to adhere to the WADA code of doping and it is understood that the Sports Ministry is in talks to take legal action against the Indian Cricket Board.
“The BCCI should follow the rules laid down by the authorities. Rules should be same for everyone and if other countries are following them, we too should follow too. We shouldn't say that we will not follow it," said the 1983 WC winning captain.
First Published: November 1, 2017, 7:32 PM IST