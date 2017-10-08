Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Kapil Dev, Karun Nair Show Their Golf Skills at Karnataka Golf Festival

October 8, 2017
Kapil Dev with Karun Nair.

Bengaluru: Cricket legend Kapil Dev and India's second triple centurion in tests, Karun Nair showcased their golf skills on Day 3 of the 9th Annual Cornerstone Cup Karnataka Golf Festival staged at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) course, that had more than 110 amateur golfers participating from across the country. The golfers are battling it out for a chance to represent India at the World Amateur Golf Championship (WAGC). The WAGC 2017 is scheduled for November in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Former India cricket captain and 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev was very happy to be a part of the tournament and said, “As a sportsman I like to promote the sport. A friend of mine invited me and I decided to take up this opportunity and instead of playing in Delhi I decided to come and play here. It’s always good to come out and promote the sport.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament Indian Cricketer Karun Nair said, “This is the first time for me that I participated in a golf tournament and I really enjoyed myself. I think KGA is one of the best courses in Bengaluru and in India and I always love playing here.The tournament was very well organised by Cornerstone. I would like to thank them for inviting me and I would like to wish them the very best for the future.”

Former Indian athlete Ashwini Nachappa was very happy to be back at the golf course and said, “I participated today with no expectations at all as I was playing almost after a month’s gap. It was difficult out there as there has been continous rains and I would like to congratulate the organisers for ensuring 3 days of non-stop action. Irrespective of how the game goes I really enjoyed playing.”
October 8, 2017

