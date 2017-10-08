Kapil Dev, Karun Nair Show Their Golf Skills at Karnataka Golf Festival

Former India cricket captain and 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev was very happy to be a part of the tournament and said, “As a sportsman I like to promote the sport. A friend of mine invited me and I decided to take up this opportunity and instead of playing in Delhi I decided to come and play here. It’s always good to come out and promote the sport.”
Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament Indian Cricketer Karun Nair said, “This is the first time for me that I participated in a golf tournament and I really enjoyed myself. I think KGA is one of the best courses in Bengaluru and in India and I always love playing here.The tournament was very well organised by Cornerstone. I would like to thank them for inviting me and I would like to wish them the very best for the future.”
Former Indian athlete Ashwini Nachappa was very happy to be back at the golf course and said, “I participated today with no expectations at all as I was playing almost after a month’s gap. It was difficult out there as there has been continous rains and I would like to congratulate the organisers for ensuring 3 days of non-stop action. Irrespective of how the game goes I really enjoyed playing.”
First Published: October 8, 2017, 2:28 PM IST