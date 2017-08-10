Kapil Dev Pleased With India's Fast Bowling Reserves

In recent times, India pacers have strongly aided the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. They have played a key role in the Test team's undefeated run in the last nine series.
Asked about performance of pacers, especially Umesh Yadav, Kapil said, "Your question has made me so happy because today we have started depending on fast bowlers. There was a time we didn't have any fast bowlers and today we have so many fast bowlers. The people who are sitting out could have played for India any day."
The 1983 World Cup winning skipper was speaking to reporters after a special preview of India on Canvas of Khushii, was held in Worli here.
Kapil, who is the chairperson of Khushii, however refused to comment on India head coach Ravi Shastri's comments that the current team is better than the teams of the past 20 years.
"That is his (Shastri's) thought, either you take it or drop it, whatever you like."
Pressed further, he continued, "That is his thought process, I have my own thought process. I always believe that younger teams are much better, they have done well and we should be proud about that," said Dev, one of the finest all-rounders India has ever produced.
The 58-year-old former right handed batsman praised all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
"He has the ability (to become a good all-rounder) and he has to keep on performing," he signed off
First Published: August 10, 2017, 9:36 PM IST