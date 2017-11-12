Karunaratne Says Hathurusinghe as Coach Would be Good For SL

"Definitely (it will be good for Sri Lankan team) as he knows most of guys. I've played under him at the provisional level, so it's good for us. But I've no idea if he's coming or not." Hathurusinghe tendered his resignation during Bangladesh's disastrous tour of South Africa last month, BCB president Nazmul Hasan announced on Saturday.
"I've heard he's coming but not confirmed yet. I've no comments to say. It's for the Sri Lanka Cricket to make an announcement."
Sri Lanka is due to play a three match Test series against India, starting from November 16. Currently they are locking horns with the BPXI at Kolkata in the Jadavpur University Campus Ground. For Lanka, four batsmen scored half-centuries to take them to 411 for six on day one of their two-day warm-up game on Saturday.
Sadeera Samarawickrama geared up for a potential opening slot with a stroke-filled 74 off 77 balls and shared a 133-run stand with Dimuth Karunaratne (50 retired) as Sri Lanka declared at the end of day's play after being put in to bat by Board President's skipper Sanju Samson.
First Published: November 12, 2017, 8:15 AM IST