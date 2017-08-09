KCA Seeks BCCI Nod for Sreesanth's Return

The KCA's move after the recent Kerala High Court judgement, lifting the life ban imposed on Sreesanth bythe BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.
KCA said the cricketer has informed it of his readiness to make a comeback to competitive cricket.
"With the domestic season around the corner, KCA would also like to support him and provide an opportunity to train/practice in the pre-season preparatory camps and
selection trials at the earliest instance,subject to clearance from the Commitee of Administrators/BCCI," KCA said in a release here.
The Kerala High Court had on Monday lifted the life ban imposed on him by BCCI in the wake of the scandal, saying there was no incriminating evidence to pinpoint his
involvement in match fixing.
Justice A Muhamed Mustaque had also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Sreesanth had said he has started preparations to play the game and his aim was to find a place in the Kerala cricket team.
The KCA said it would take a "positive" decision on Sreesanth's bid to play in state cricket
First Published: August 9, 2017, 9:33 PM IST