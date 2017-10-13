Kevin Pietersen Bored by Australia's 'Bouncer' Threat to English Batsmen

Taking to Twitter, Pietersen wrote: “Just read that an Aussie fast bowler has told ENG to prepare for bouncers in Aus! EVERY ashes tour down under the media lead with this story - 😴😴😴😴😴😴😴 #BoreOff”
Just read that an Aussie fast bowler has told ENG to prepare for bouncers in Aus! EVERY ashes tour down under the media lead with this story - 😴😴😴😴😴😴😴#BoreOff— KP (@KP24) October 13, 2017
This comes after Pat Cummins sent out a warning saying: “Hope you practice your bouncers because we’ll be bowling a lot of them. No one really likes it if you’ve got real pace and real accuracy. They play on slower wickets, not as much bounce, so over here, it’s one of our biggest strengths.
“We grow up on these wickets and as bowlers getting bounce has always been really important. I think we’re lucky that there’s a few of us who are all pretty tall and get a bit of bounce and like to bowl with a bit of pace. Hopefully the wickets have a bit of pace and bounce in them, there’s nothing like getting your adrenaline up and then running in trying to bowl short.”
Earlier, Mitchell Starc said it could be much like the 2013-2014 Ashes, when the mustachioed Johnson took 37 wickets with terrifying pace as Australia won 5-0.
"We've got a really solid attack and we complement each other," he had said in the Sydney Daily Telegraph. "If it's not me, you've got Pat Cummins who can bowl fast bouncers and Josh Hazlewood bowling consistent line and length.
"It'll be much like that attack did when Johnno took all those wickets, I think we complement each other really well.
"Throw in Jackson Bird, and Coulter-Nile is back bowling really well. So we've got five really good guys there and if Patto is fit to go, six."
ashesAshes 2017australia vs englandBen StokesJoe RootKevin Pietersenmichell johnsonMitchell StarcPat Cummins
First Published: October 13, 2017, 1:54 PM IST