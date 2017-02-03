Kevin Pietersen Fined Over Big Bash League Mic Comment

File image of Kevin Pietersen in action in the Big Bash League. (Getty Images)
Sydney: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been charged with a code of conduct breach in Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League and fined, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
He was reported for breaching CA's code of conduct in making a comment detrimental to the interests of cricket while playing for Melbourne Stars against the Perth Scorchers in a BBL semi-final in Perth on January 24.
Under the code procedure, match referee David Talalla considered the umpires' report and the proposed sanction was a Aus$5,000 ($3,800) fine.
Pietersen accepted the charge but elected to dispute the sanction. The match referee set a hearing for Thursday and announced the decision was upheld Friday.
Pietersen now has 48 hours to decide whether to appeal and have the matter heard by a CA code of conduct commissioner.