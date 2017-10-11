Kevin Pietersen Rues Postponement of South Africa's T20 League

South Africa is a part of the Cotonou Agreement with the EU and that allows the players to be eligible for Kolpak deals too. Taking to Twitter, KP wrote: “CONFIRMED - CSA have 'postponed' their Global T20 League.
I feel so sorry for all the youngsters who were going to learn & earn out of this comp!
DISASTER for SA sport!
🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈. The $ goes a long way in SA when converted. To think of the number of SA youngsters, players about to retire & coaches missing out this season is simply not good enough! I'm going to bed now, but just imagine the number of youngsters in SA cricket thinking this eve, KOLPAK, KOLPAK, KOLPAK! Can you blame them?”
CONFIRMED - CSA have 'postponed' their Global T20 League.— KP (@KP24) October 10, 2017
I feel so sorry for all the youngsters who were going to learn & earn out of this comp!
DISASTER for SA sport!
🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈
The $ goes a long way in SA when converted. To think of the number of SA youngsters, players about to retire & coaches missing out this season is simply not good enough!— KP (@KP24) October 10, 2017
I'm going to bed now, but just imagine the number of youngsters in SA cricket thinking this eve, KOLPAK, KOLPAK, KOLPAK! Can you blame them?— KP (@KP24) October 10, 2017
The decision was taken at a joint Cricket South Africa and T20 Global League board tele-conference. The South African Cricketers' Association expressed "concern and disappointment" at the decision and called for an independent review into the reasons for the postponement, as well as calling for recompense for affected players.
Tuesday’s announcement came just four days after CSA president Chris Nenzani told media that the league would go ahead but was expected to lose money for the first two seasons – and 12 days after a shock announcement that CSA and chief executive Haroon Lorgat, the chief negotiator for the league, had parted ways.
The league, planned as South Africa’s answer to the Indian Premier League and Australia’s Big Bash League, was due to start on November 3. It is now planned for November 2018.
AB de Villiersbrendon mccullumchris gayleGlobal T20 LeagueHaroon LorgatKevin Pietersenkolpak dealSouth Africa Global T20 League
First Published: October 11, 2017, 12:15 PM IST