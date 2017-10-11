Kevin Pietersen Rues Postponement of South Africa's T20 League

File image of Kevin Pietersen in action in the Big Bash League. (Getty Images)

CONFIRMED - CSA have 'postponed' their Global T20 League.

I feel so sorry for all the youngsters who were going to learn & earn out of this comp!

DISASTER for SA sport!

🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 — KP (@KP24) October 10, 2017

The $ goes a long way in SA when converted. To think of the number of SA youngsters, players about to retire & coaches missing out this season is simply not good enough! — KP (@KP24) October 10, 2017

I'm going to bed now, but just imagine the number of youngsters in SA cricket thinking this eve, KOLPAK, KOLPAK, KOLPAK! Can you blame them? — KP (@KP24) October 10, 2017

First Published: October 11, 2017, 12:15 PM IST