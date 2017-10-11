Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Kevin Pietersen Rues Postponement of South Africa's T20 League

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 11, 2017, 12:19 PM IST
Kevin Pietersen Rues Postponement of South Africa's T20 League

File image of Kevin Pietersen in action in the Big Bash League. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: With Cricket South Africa making it clear that the T20 Global League is set to be postponed till 2018, Kevin Pietersen has expressed his disappointment as he feels that a lot of youngsters will miss on the opportunity to rub shoulders with talented international players and learn from them. In fact, he also brought up the Kolpak deal which has seen South Africa lose quite a few cricketers to England.

South Africa is a part of the Cotonou Agreement with the EU and that allows the players to be eligible for Kolpak deals too. Taking to Twitter, KP wrote: “CONFIRMED - CSA have 'postponed' their Global T20 League.
I feel so sorry for all the youngsters who were going to learn & earn out of this comp!
DISASTER for SA sport!
🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈. The $ goes a long way in SA when converted. To think of the number of SA youngsters, players about to retire & coaches missing out this season is simply not good enough! I'm going to bed now, but just imagine the number of youngsters in SA cricket thinking this eve, KOLPAK, KOLPAK, KOLPAK! Can you blame them?”










The decision was taken at a joint Cricket South Africa and T20 Global League board tele-conference. The South African Cricketers' Association expressed "concern and disappointment" at the decision and called for an independent review into the reasons for the postponement, as well as calling for recompense for affected players.

Tuesday’s announcement came just four days after CSA president Chris Nenzani told media that the league would go ahead but was expected to lose money for the first two seasons – and 12 days after a shock announcement that CSA and chief executive Haroon Lorgat, the chief negotiator for the league, had parted ways.

The league, planned as South Africa’s answer to the Indian Premier League and Australia’s Big Bash League, was due to start on November 3. It is now planned for November 2018.


AB de Villiersbrendon mccullumchris gayleGlobal T20 LeagueHaroon LorgatKevin Pietersenkolpak dealSouth Africa Global T20 League
First Published: October 11, 2017, 12:15 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking