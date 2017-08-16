Kia Super League: Suzie Bates Strikes Ton, Creates History

Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
AFP | Updated: August 16, 2017, 10:05 AM IST
Suzie Bates of Southern Vipers bats during the Kia Super League match between Loughborough Lightning and Southern Vipers at The 3aaa County Ground on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

London: New Zealand captain Suzie Bates struck the first hundred in English female cricket's Twenty20 Super League on Tuesday.

Bates' unbeaten 119 laid the platform for reigning champions Southern Vipers' overwhelming 46-run win away to Loughborough Lightning at Derby.

The opener, dropped on 39, struck 15 fours and four sixes, facing just 72 deliveries, as the Vipers made 180 for two -- the highest total in the competition so far.

Her innings topped the previous best of 91 made by South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk for Loughborough against Surrey last year.

As if that was not enough, Bates then took three wickets for a mere 15 runs, including bowling Loughborough captain Georgia Elwiss, for 32, as the hosts collapsed to 134 all out.
