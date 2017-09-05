KL Rahul Gets Best Friend's Face Tattooed on Back

Taking to Twitter, KL Rahul wrote: “Guess who's got my back folks??
My #lionking ”
While Rahul has been having fun off the field, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has been left miffed with the current team selection and hit out at the team management over their selection of players in the playing XI. “It looks like all the nice guys are being left out and they should start getting a different hair style and some body art done too to get picked in the team,” Gavaskar wrote in a column for a leading daily.
The former opener praised the team for their performance so far on the Sri Lanka tour but Ajinkya Rahane's lack of opportunities seem to have angered Gavaskar.
He added in his column, "India had made changes on the expected lines with the unassuming trio of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Yazuvendra Chahal being left out of the side. Rahul got yet another chance while the top scorer of the just-concluded One-day series in the West Indies -Ajinkya Rahane -sat out once again. After the magnificent partnership between Rohit Sharma and skipper Kohli had been broken, it was expected that Rahul would come in to bat. He would have had time to settle down and get his eye in. Instead it was Hardik Pandya who was sent in earlier."
Gavaskar said he had no problem with a player being given a chance but it should never happen at the cost of an in-form player.
Rahane is the only player who is yet to play a game in the series and was the highest scorer for India in the previous ODI series against West Indies.
While there was no direct mention of his dig being aimed at Rahul, but the opener has been out of form in the limited overs format.
First Published: September 5, 2017, 11:06 AM IST