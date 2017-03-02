KL Rahul Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Virat Kohli Sweating It Out

Photo Credit: AP
New Delhi: With the Indian players sweating it out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of the second Test against the Aussies, India opener KL Rahul decided to give fans a close look of what happens behind the scenes as the likes of Virat Kohli and R Ashwin prepare at the nets ahead of a match.
Rahul also joked as he headed to the net where Virat Kohli was taking throwdowns saying that the skipper was giving him a stare for not doing fielding drills and doing a talk show for BCCI.
The opener said that it all starts with the coaches writing it down on a board as to how the players’ training schedules are lined up. So after the players are done warming up, they have a look at the board to get an idea as to who will have a bat first and who will have a bowl.
Rahul said that there are three nets with the spinners bowling in one, the pacers in the second and a third net where the batsmen get throwdowns from the coaching staff as per their needs. Rahul said that it is in that net that individual skills are practiced by the batsmen.
VIDEO: #TeamIndia opener @klrahul11 gives an insight of what happens during the team's net sessions https://t.co/89OEAGT3WV #INDvAUS
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2017
The skills range from playing the short ball or the reverse swing or a particular type of spin depending on the batsman’s wish. The coaches dish out deliveries with the stick according to the demands of the batsmen.
Explaining his personal net session, Rahul said that when he faces up to Ashwin at the nets, he would imagine it is Nathan Lyon bowling to him and play accordingly.
Rahul also said that batsmen generally try and follow their instincts when batting in a match and it is in the nets that the players train their minds and instincts and so it is very important to focus hard at the nets.
He went on to reveal that with the game a few days away, the batsmen generally tend to spend around 12 minutes in each of the three nets and that comes down to 7-8 minutes the day before the game as the players don’t want to hit too many balls on the eve of a match.
He also took time to thank Raghu for using the bowling stick so efficiently over the years and helping the batsmen prepare against playing quality pacers in the match. Rahul also said that batting coach Sanjay Bangar has been a huge help as the former all-rounder keeps swinging the ball and bowls in the right channels to help the batsmen improve their focus at the nets.