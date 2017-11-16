KL Rahul Joins List of 'Golden Ducks' at Eden Gardens

Rahul became only the third batsman ever to be dismissed for a golden duck at this venue. The other two batsmen on this unwanted list are Sudhir Naik and Sunil Gavaskar. Woorkeri Raman, Shiv Sunder Das and Wasim Jaffer are the other Indian batsmen to be dismissed on the first ball in a Test cricket but at different venues.
Sudhir Naik v WI (Bowler: Andy Roberts), 1974/75
Sunil Gavaskar v WI (Bowler: Malcolm Marshall), 1983/84
KL Rahul v SL (Bowler: Suranga Lakmal), 2017/18
Rahul joined this list after he was dismissed for a duck by Suranga Lakmal which gave the visitors the perfect start in this clash. Lakmal forced Rahul to have a go at the ball after it landed just on off-stump. However, the ball seamed away enough to take an edge off the bat and wicket-keeper Dickwella took an easy catch.
Meanwhile, this is only the second time in his career that Rahul has been dismissed for a duck in his Test career. The last time he returned to the hut after getting dismissed for zero was in the Vizag Test against England in 2016.
First Published: November 16, 2017, 2:28 PM IST