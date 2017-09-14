KL Rahul Kicks Away the Bad Vibes Ahead of Australia Series

But Rahul is clearly looking to not think about the criticism and took to Instagram on Thursday to kick away the bad vibes. His post read: “Kicking Bad Vibes away. ”
While Gavaskar did not take a dig at Rahul directly, he hit out at the team management over their selection of players in the playing XI during the Lanka series. “It looks like all the nice guys are being left out’ and ‘they should start getting a different hair style and some body art done too to get picked in the team,” Gavaskar wrote in a column for a leading daily.
The former opener praised the team for their performance on the Sri Lanka tour, but Rahane's lack of opportunities seem to have angered Gavaskar. He added in his column, "India had made changes on the expected lines with the unassuming trio of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal being left out of the side. Rahul got yet another chance while the top scorer of the just-concluded One-day series in the West Indies — Ajinkya Rahane — sat out once again. After the magnificent partnership between Rohit Sharma and skipper Kohli had been broken, it was expected that Rahul would come in to bat. He would have had time to settle down and get his eye in. Instead it was Hardik Pandya who was sent in earlier."
Gavaskar had said he had no problem with a player being given a chance but it should never happen at the cost of an in-form player.
Ajinkya Rahaneind vs aus 2017India vs Australiakl rahulMS DhoniOff The FieldRavi Shastrirohit sharmashikhar dhawansunil gavaskarvirat kohli
First Published: September 14, 2017, 11:42 AM IST