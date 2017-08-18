KL Rahul Says Seniors 'Abusing' Juniors in Indian Team In a Fun Interview

The interview started with Pujara asking Rahul about how he managed to improve his FIFA skills, to which the Indian opener said that it was his birthday resolution to get better at playing the game. He further said that Pujara wants him to get a double hundred this season in Test cricket and that is something he is working on.
The Indian number then asked KL Rahul about the time he has been spending at the National Cricket Academy saying, "the only footprint that I see at the NCA these days is that of KL Rahul, tell me about it bro, it this transition because of that?'
KL Rahul responded by saying that he doesn't like going to the NCA for rehab and also said that he holds Pujara for his injuries in some light-hearted banter between the two players.
"Don't ask me Puj! I don't like going to the NCA for rehabilitation. I mean, I enjoy going there for training and for practice, and not for rehab. Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of injuries on the way and I think I hold you equally responsible for my injuries because you don’t share the short-leg duties with me now. You are abusing the youngster”.
Rahul further went on to say that Pujara is 'a legend at the short-leg position' and he should field there more often, but Pujara went on to say that Rahul has improved a lot as far as close in fielding is concerned.
Pujara's next question was that most of the players from the Karnataka Ranji team have a 'cool dude' attitude and what is the reason behind that. Rahul responded by saying that he didn't have to do much about that as he is naturally gifted.
"It comes naturally to me. When you grow up in a city like Bangalore, you have to dress and speak well otherwise people make fun of you. The other boys had to put in a lot of effort but it comes naturally to me. They have been drawing a lot of fashion inspiration from me," Rahul said.
During the interview Rahul also spoke highly of Indian team's support staff Raghu, who is known for providing throw-ins to all the batsmen. He said that Raghu has over the years been a second coach to him and it was due to Raghu's tireless efforts in the nets that Rahul has managed to become the batsman that he is today.
