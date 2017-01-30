Know More About the SC-Appointed BCCI Administrators

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India nominated former CAG Vinod Rai, Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and former captain of the women’s cricket team Diana Edulji as administrators who will look after the day-to-day functioning of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and ensure the smooth implementation of the Lodha panel’s proposals.
CricketNext takes a look at who they really are:
Vinod Rai
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Rai was the 11th Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He assumed office on January 7, 2008 till May 22, 2013. He is the current chairman of the UN Panel of External Auditors and Honorary Advisor to the Railways and a member of the Railway Kaya Kalp Council.
He was appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General of India with the backing of finance minister P Chidambaram. Rai has prepared uncomfortable audit reports that have pinned many government departments, ranging from the scathing report on the shoddy preparation for the Commonwealth Games to the latest on spectrum allocations for second generation (2G) telecom services.
Ramachandra Guha
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Guha is an Indian historian and writer whose research interests include environmental, social, political and cricket history. For the year 2011–2012, he held a visiting position at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), the Philippe Roman Chair in History and International Affairs.
His large body of work, covering a wide range of fields and yielding a number of rational insights has made him a significant figure in Indian historical studies and Guha is valued as one of the major historians of the late twentieth and early twenty first centuries. A Corner of a Foreign Field: The Indian History of a British Sport and The States Of Indian Cricket: Anecdotal Histories are among the books written by Guha on cricket.
Diana Edulji
Photo Credit: PTI
Diana is a former Indian women’s Test cricketer and former captain of the women’s national team. Born in Mumbai, she grew up playing cricket with a tennis ball. She then went on to play basketball and table tennis at the junior national level, before migrating to cricket. At a cricket camp hosted by former Test cricketer Lala Amarnath, she honed her skills.
Diana went on to play for the Railways and then the Indian national cricket team where she was a successful slow left-arm orthodox bowler. She played her first series in 1975. In 1978, she was made the captain of team. With 120 wickets, she remains the highest wicket taker of the game. Diana received the Arjuna Award in 1983 and the Padma Shri in 2002.
Vikram Limaye
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Limaye is the Managing Director and CEO of IDFC Limited. He started his professional career with Arthur Andersen in Mumbai in 1987 while pursuing his Chartered Accountancy and worked in the audit and business advisory services groups of Arthur Andersen, Ernst & Young and the consumer banking group of Citibank before going to the US in 1994 to pursue a MBA.
After completing his MBA, he worked on Wall Street in USA for 8 years with Credit Suisse First Boston in a variety of roles in investment banking, capital markets, structured finance and credit portfolio management before returning to Mumbai, India in 2004.