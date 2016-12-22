ICC Awards 2016: Virat Kohli Named Skipper of ODI Team of the Year, Ashwin is Cricketer of the Year

Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. (Getty Images)
Dubai: India's Test skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Thursday as he was named the captain of the ICC ODI team of the year at the 2016 ICC Awards. And he wasn't the only Indian whose performance on the international stage was recognised. Ravichandran Ashwin was named Cricketer of the Year and also named in ICC’s Test team of the year.
While Kohli has Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja for company in the ODI team, Ashwin is the lone Indian in the Test team. Ashwin won the Sir Garfield Sobers trophy after becoming the Cricketer of the Year.
Kohli being overlooked in the longer version does raise a few eyebrows, especially after he has scored two double hundreds this season, all as skipper.
Strangely enough, Alastair Cook has been named the skipper of the Test team. At a time when his own countrymen have questioned his skills as skipper, it will definitely help give Cook some confidence, after a 4-0 loss in the Test series in England.
The panel that selected the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year included former India skipper Rahul Dravid, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara and South Africa stalwart Gary Kirsten.
ICC ODI Team of the Year: Virat Kohli (C), David Warner, Quinton De Kock, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler, Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada, Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir
ICC Test Team of the Year: David Warner, Alastair Cook (C), Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Adam Voges, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rangana Herath, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn.
Smriti Mandana was the only Indian in the Women’s Team of the year which will led by Stafanie Taylor.
Women’s Team of the Year (in batting order): Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Rachel Priest (New Zealand, wicketkeeper), Smriti Mandhana (India), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies, captain), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Heather Knight (England), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Sune Luus (South Africa), Anya Shrubsole (England), Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand). 12th player: Kim Garth (Ireland).
The full list of ICC Award 2016 winners is:
ICC Cricketer of the Year (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) – Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
ICC Test Cricketer of the Year – Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year – Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
ICC T20I Performance of the Year – Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies ) (34 not out, 10 balls, 1x4, 4x6, ICC WT20 India 2016 final v England, Kolkata)
ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)
ICC Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year – Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan)
ICC Spirit of Cricket Award – Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)
ICC Umpire of the Year (David Shepherd Trophy) – Marais Erasmus
ICC Men’s Teams of the Year 2016 (in batting order, selected by Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara based on players’ performance in the period from 14 September 2015 to 20 September 2016)
Ashwin speaks:
