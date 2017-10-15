Kohli Sings Paeans to Afghanistan Cricket Team

Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: October 15, 2017, 4:50 PM IST
Virat Kohli (AP Images)

New Delhi: Afghanistan has been a fast rising country in the world of cricket. Earlier this year, they were granted the Test status, for their exploits on the field. Their performances in the recent past have garnered praise from cricketers all around. The latest one to praise them is India skipper Virat Kohli.

Afghan Cricket Board posted a video on Twitter, where Kohli said,"I want to congratulate you on your T20 tournament and also wish you all the very best for the future and for the journey you’ve had in cricket so far. It’s been amazing to watch and I’ve been always following, to see what you guys have been doing.

“I haven’t been to Afghanistan but I have heard a lot about it, your vision is very strong and I can see the passion, especially when I see the cricketers play.”




Afghanistan cricket team is all set to play the 4-day Intercontinental Cup match for which they reached Hong Kong on Saturday.
First Published: October 15, 2017, 4:32 PM IST

