Kohli Sings Paeans to Afghanistan Cricket Team

Afghan Cricket Board posted a video on Twitter, where Kohli said,"I want to congratulate you on your T20 tournament and also wish you all the very best for the future and for the journey you’ve had in cricket so far. It’s been amazing to watch and I’ve been always following, to see what you guys have been doing.
“I haven’t been to Afghanistan but I have heard a lot about it, your vision is very strong and I can see the passion, especially when I see the cricketers play.”
Many thanks to Indian captain @imVkohli for his positive outlook on Afghan cricket pic.twitter.com/M6Z5H6eb2r— Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 12, 2017
Afghanistan cricket team is all set to play the 4-day Intercontinental Cup match for which they reached Hong Kong on Saturday.
First Published: October 15, 2017, 4:32 PM IST