India vs Australia 2017: Pressure is On Kuldeep to Perform, Says Warner

"I feel good when I bowl to Warner. I set up a plan when I bowl to him. Hopefully, I will get him out on more occasions in the next four ODIs," Kuldeep had said.
In the build up to third ODI at Indore, Warner retaliated to Kuldeep's remarks. Speaking to India Today, the 30-year-old said, "I like Kuldeep's confidence. Credit to him for the way he bowled (in Kolkata). But the pressure is on him to perform, not me," Warner said. "You have played two Test matches and nine ODIs - when you are young, you have that confidence. I remember I had that kind of confidence when I was young and probably said things I would not now.
"He has been doing well and he has confidence that is what he brings to the table. But when he speaks like that, he is bringing the pressure on himself."
Kuldeep has already got the measure of Warner twice in his short career. The first one was in his debut test match at Dharamsala, and the second one in the first game of the ongoing series, when the Aussie opener went to cut a widish delivery and edged it to Dhoni.
Barring these verbal spats, it needs to be seen, which player is under pressure when the third game begins.
Squads:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson
First Published: September 24, 2017, 10:59 AM IST