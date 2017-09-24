Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia 2017: Pressure is On Kuldeep to Perform, Says Warner

Cricketnext | Updated: September 24, 2017, 1:14 PM IST
A file image of Australia's David Warner. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: In an India-Australia series there is never a shortage of verbal jibes from both the camps. It's a phenomenon that continues throughout the series. Just before the second ODI at Kolkata, India's latest spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav had taken a dig at Aussie opener David Warner, saying that the southpaw was under pressure to perform, and he hopes to keep him under pressure.

"I feel good when I bowl to Warner. I set up a plan when I bowl to him. Hopefully, I will get him out on more occasions in the next four ODIs," Kuldeep had said.

In the build up to third ODI at Indore, Warner retaliated to Kuldeep's remarks. Speaking to India Today, the 30-year-old said, "I like Kuldeep's confidence. Credit to him for the way he bowled (in Kolkata). But the pressure is on him to perform, not me," Warner said. "You have played two Test matches and nine ODIs - when you are young, you have that confidence. I remember I had that kind of confidence when I was young and probably said things I would not now.

"He has been doing well and he has confidence that is what he brings to the table. But when he speaks like that, he is bringing the pressure on himself."

Kuldeep has already got the measure of Warner twice in his short career. The first one was in his debut test match at Dharamsala, and the second one in the first game of the ongoing series, when the Aussie opener went to cut a widish delivery and edged it to Dhoni.

Barring these verbal spats, it needs to be seen, which player is under pressure when the third game begins.

Squads:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson
First Published: September 24, 2017, 10:59 AM IST

