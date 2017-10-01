Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia: Shane Warne Feels Kuldeep Can Become Best Spinner in the World

Cricketnext | Updated: October 1, 2017, 6:17 PM IST
Kuldeep Yadav reacts after taking a hat-trick against Australia in the second ODI at Kolkata (Reuters Image)

New Delhi: Young India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is soon rising the ranks, and his rise in the past on year has been meteoric. The left-armer has garnered praise from team mates, seniors and legends. The latest entrant in the list is Aussie Shane Warne.

Warne took to Twitter and complimented Yadav saying, "If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly."




He also tweeted, "“Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS."




Kuldeep in the ongoing India-Australia series has picked up 7 wickets. He has been highly effective against the Aussie batsmen, who have not been able to pickup his deliveries, especially the wrong one. As far as the series is concerned, India has an unassailable lead of 3-1.
First Published: October 1, 2017, 5:57 PM IST

