India vs Australia: Shane Warne Feels Kuldeep Can Become Best Spinner in the World

Warne took to Twitter and complimented Yadav saying, "If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly."
If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017
He also tweeted, "“Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS."
Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017
Kuldeep in the ongoing India-Australia series has picked up 7 wickets. He has been highly effective against the Aussie batsmen, who have not been able to pickup his deliveries, especially the wrong one. As far as the series is concerned, India has an unassailable lead of 3-1.
First Published: October 1, 2017, 5:57 PM IST