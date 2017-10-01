India vs Australia: Shane Warne Feels Kuldeep Can Become Best Spinner in the World

Kuldeep Yadav reacts after taking a hat-trick against Australia in the second ODI at Kolkata (Reuters Image)

If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017

Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017

First Published: October 1, 2017, 5:57 PM IST