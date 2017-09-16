Kuldeep Yadav Contemplates Sussex Offer

Kuldeep Yadav could become the latest Indian cricketer to play in County Championship if the left-arm spinner gets time from tight schedule of the Indian national team. The 22-year-old got an offer from Sussex, but owing to the upcoming schedule of Indian cricket team and the domestic season, he is yet to sign a deal with them.
“Definitely, I would play county cricket. Actually, I got an offer from Sussex recently but I could not get time from my schedule so I could not go there. But, definitely I will go and play county cricket in the future,” Kuldeep told Indianexpress.com.
India’s home season is packed with three teams visiting in the space of four months and Ranji Trophy beginning October 6 which could impact Kuldeep’s decision. India are set to play Australia in a five-match ODI series beginning Sunday in Chennai followed by a three-match T20I series.
New Zealand will visit India for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I in October before India host Sri Lanka for a full series in November and December.
First Published: September 16, 2017, 7:10 PM IST